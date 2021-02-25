 

Transphorm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TGAN)— a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after market close and host a business update conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm’s' website at www.transphormusa.com.

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
 Conference Dial-in Number: 1-833-529-0218
 International Dial-in Number: +1-236-389-2146
 Conference ID: 6656513

For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and any supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through March 16, 2021. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 6656513.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.



