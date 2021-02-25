 

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 22:35  |  28   |   |   

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference during the first quarter of 2021.

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference:

Date: March 15th, 2021

Location: Virtual

Management:
Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Jessica Greiner – Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.



Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
15.02.21
Trinity Industries, Inc. Changes Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Forecasted Inclement Weather
02.02.21
TrinityRail Announces New Products and Services Expansion
01.02.21
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release