 

Cellectis to Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8 00AM EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the close of the US market. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM CET on Friday, March 5, 2021, prior to the open of the US market.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: +1 (877) 407-3104
International: +1 (201) 493-6792

In addition, a replay of the call will be available until March 19th, by calling +1 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); +1 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International).

Conference ID: 13716471

About Cellectis

Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.
Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

TALEN is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

For further information, please contact:

Cellectis Media contacts:
Margaret Gandolfo, Communications Manager, 646-628-0300, margaret.gandolfo@cellectis.com
Conor McGoldrick, Zeno Group, Assistant Account Executive, 914-355-0927, Conor.Mcgoldrick@zenogroup.com  

IR contact:
Simon Harnest, Chief Investment Officer, 646-385-9008, simon.harnest@cellectis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “at this time,” “believe,” “expected,” forward looking”, “promising” and “will”, or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, are based on our management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements are made in light of information currently available to us and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

