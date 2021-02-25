Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New York

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, is growing its green hydrogen footprint in New York with construction of a new state-of-the-art green hydrogen production facility and electric substation in the New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP).

As North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility, the plant will produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen daily servicing the Northeast region. The plant will use 120 MW of Plug’s state-of-the-art PEM electrolyzers to make the hydrogen using clean NY hydropower. The New York plant joins our existing Tennessee plant in a network that aims to supply 500 tons per day of green hydrogen by 2025, 1,000 tons per day globally by 2028 and that when fully built will offer our transportation fuel customers pricing competitive to diesel. This $290 million investment in green hydrogen production leads the way to decarbonizing freight-transportation and logistics and supports the Empire State’s path to achieving carbon-neutrality by 2050. The project includes a 450 MW electrical substation that will service the entire STAMP site.

“Plug Power's future rightfully revolves around building the green hydrogen economy,” said Andy Marsh, CEO for Plug Power. “We are grateful that our home state of New York is helping lead the way on climate and clean energy initiatives. And, that Plug Power’s green hydrogen solutions can make such a positive impact on the environmental and economic climates in the state. We thank our elected officials and partners for their leadership.”

Plug Power’s ability to develop its new green hydrogen fuel production facility in New York is the result of a comprehensive state and local incentive package from the New York Power Authority, Empire State Development and Genesee County.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “Today we usher in a winning combination of firsts: Plug Power is creating its first ever green hydrogen production facility and we have secured the first tenant at the WNY STAMP site. This facility will create over 60 new good-paying green-energy jobs, boost the Western New York economy, and serve as a jumping-off point to create the nation’s first U.S.-wide network of green hydrogen production facilities to produce carbon-free fuel cell power. After securing its new over 375 job gigafactory in Rochester last month, I applaud Plug Power, a proud Upstate NY-based business with deep roots and hundreds of NYS workers, for doubling down and selecting STAMP as the home of this new production facility. I will continue to advocate with the U.S. Department of Energy to secure federal support to help bring this development to full fruition.”