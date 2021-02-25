Loop Insights Provides Wallet Pass Platform To World Boxing Council (WBC) To Engage Fans For Championship Fight Being Broadcast To Over 200 Countries Across The World. Combined Social Media To Exceed 10 Million Followers. Additional Global Fight Events Ex

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce an agreement with the World Boxing Council to provide Loop’s Wallet pass platform to engage with global boxing fans during the WBC super-middleweight championship fight, featuring champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and challenger Avni Yildirim, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday, February 27th.

The highly-anticipated championship fight, with the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles all on the line, is being broadcast to over 200 countries.

The WBC is a world-class athletic organization often regarded as the most prestigious world title and has held some of the best high-profile fights ever watched in the history of Boxing.

WBC President Maurico Sulaiman stated: “This premier fight featuring Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Avni Yildirim provides the perfect opportunity for the WBC to leverage Loop’s Engagement platform to connect in real-time with our worldwide fanbase. Loop’s impressive capabilities will allow the WBC to deliver the right experience at the right time, all while retaining critical information as we continue to grow our fan base throughout 2021, the year of boxing.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Working with the World Boxing Council is a great honour that will allow Loop Insights to demonstrate the power of its Engagement and Wallet pass platform at scale. Loop’s automated data capabilities will provide an enhanced layer of engagement and interaction by driving fans to the WBC’s social media channels, eCommerce platforms and driving new memberships in the WBC loyalty platform, creating new revenue streams for both Loop and the WBC. We believe this represents a paradigm shift in the global fight event vertical and expect to announce further partnerships in the near future.”