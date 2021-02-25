 

Zumiez Selects Workday to Help Transform Finance

Workday Enterprise Finance Solution to Equip Zumiez with Advanced Analytics and Enterprise Planning

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) has selected Workday Financial Management, Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Prism Analytics to help accelerate its digital finance transformation in order to better anticipate and react to changing market conditions. Headquartered in Seattle, Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Zumiez operates more than 700 stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Digital acceleration comes in different forms, and for many organizations, replacing legacy systems all at once is not an option. With the Workday Enterprise Finance solution, Workday empowers finance teams to deliver business insights and strategic planning across existing, multi-system environments with reduced disruption. The Workday Enterprise Finance solution provides customers with the flexibility to combine individual Workday products with existing financial systems or replace their entire financial software suite to accelerate their digital transformation.

For large retail organizations relying on operational enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for merchandising and manufacturing, the Workday Enterprise Finance solution brings this disparate data into a finance system built for the cloud. The ability to plan, execute, and analyze with Workday gives leading retailers, such as Zumiez, a deeper understanding of their business to help manage through the changing business landscape.

With Workday, Zumiez will aim to:

  • Leverage a high-volume analytics platform that blends financial results with workforce and operational data to provide better business insights
  • Improve planning processes to help drive faster, informed decisions
  • Streamline and standardize consolidation, close, and reconciliation processes, integrating information from multiple systems

Comments on the News

“As a retailer we must always prioritize speed in serving our customers and quickly adapting to changing conditions. Our success depends on our ability to successfully anticipate and respond to our customers’ needs. By adopting industry-leading technology through our partnership with Workday, our finance and accounting teams will be better equipped to provide the business with holistic insights and company-wide planning,” said Chris Work, chief financial officer, Zumiez.

