 

Dolby Appoints Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:30  |  12   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced today the appointment of Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and to the Audit Committee of the Board, effective February 24, 2021.

Throughout her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, Ms. Rollins served in various positions since 1992, including as an Audit and Assurance Partner from 2006 until September 2020. At Deloitte, Ms. Rollins served technology and media companies and guided hundreds of clients through complex audit and reporting processes. Ms. Rollins also served in positions of increasing responsibility, including leadership roles in Deloitte's US Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industry group, Audit Innovation and Transformation, and Diversity and Inclusion. She led firmwide initiatives to recruit, develop, and retain women and diverse professionals as well as transform and modernize Deloitte’s audit platform.

“We are excited to welcome Emily to the Board of Directors,” said Peter Gotcher, Chairman of the Dolby Board of Directors. “Her financial expertise and extensive experience working with companies throughout the technology industry will enhance the strength of our Board.”

Additional details regarding the appointment can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Dolby today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-G

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dolby Appoints Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced today the appointment of Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and to the Audit Committee of the Board, effective February 24, 2021. Throughout her …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Bilibili Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Lewis Chew to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference