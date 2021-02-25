Dolby Appoints Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors

Throughout her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, Ms. Rollins served in various positions since 1992, including as an Audit and Assurance Partner from 2006 until September 2020. At Deloitte, Ms. Rollins served technology and media companies and guided hundreds of clients through complex audit and reporting processes. Ms. Rollins also served in positions of increasing responsibility, including leadership roles in Deloitte's US Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industry group, Audit Innovation and Transformation, and Diversity and Inclusion. She led firmwide initiatives to recruit, develop, and retain women and diverse professionals as well as transform and modernize Deloitte’s audit platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced today the appointment of Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and to the Audit Committee of the Board, effective February 24, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Emily to the Board of Directors,” said Peter Gotcher, Chairman of the Dolby Board of Directors. “Her financial expertise and extensive experience working with companies throughout the technology industry will enhance the strength of our Board.”

Additional details regarding the appointment can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Dolby today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

