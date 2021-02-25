TGS - Mandatory Notification of Trades

On February 26, 2021, from both the purchase and the dividend reinvestment, the following primary insiders received shares as participants in the ESPP. The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the purchase and dividend reinvestment.

Oslo, Norway (26 February 2021) – In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees can purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions. The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase. The plan sets a maximum purchase of 100 shares per employee per six-month period. ESPP dividends are reinvested in shares.

---- Fredrik Amundsen – 100 shares

---- William J.C. Ashby – 102 shares

---- Kristian Kuvaas Johansen – 102 shares

---- Tana LaDon Pool – 102 shares

---- Sven Borre Larsen – 100 shares

---- Tanya Herwanger -- 93 shares

---- Amund Soia -- 50 Shares

---- Whitney Eaton – 100 Shares

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

