 

Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:31  |  12   |   |   

In-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR with State’s Largest Payer

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or “the Company”), today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, owned by Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC) and the largest health plan in Illinois with greater than 8 million covered lives, has entered into an agreement to provide both coverage and in-network status for Interpace’s molecular combination thyroid tests, ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR. The agreement is effective February 25, 2021.

Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences, stated, “We are pleased that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, a division of one of the largest payers in United States, Health Care Services Corporation, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis.” Mr. Burnell continued, “In the past year, we’ve entered into contracts with 19 health plans nationwide for coverage and in-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR, reflecting continued payer adoption for our thyroid franchise.”

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer, as well as Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma. ThyraMIR is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR are covered by Medicare and most commercial insurers, with more than 280 million members covered.

According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20% of the 525,000 thyroid fine needle aspirations (FNAs) performed on an annual basis in the U.S. are indeterminate for malignancy based on standard cytological evaluation, and thus are candidates for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR.

ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR reflex testing yields high predictive value in determining the presence and absence of cancer in thyroid nodules. The combination of both tests can improve risk stratification and surgical decision-making when standard cytopathology does not provide a clear diagnosis.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois In-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR with State’s Largest Payer PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or “the Company”), today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Bilibili Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin