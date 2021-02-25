Interpace Biosciences Announces Contract for Thyroid Testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences, stated, “We are pleased that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, a division of one of the largest payers in United States, Health Care Services Corporation, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis.” Mr. Burnell continued, “In the past year, we’ve entered into contracts with 19 health plans nationwide for coverage and in-network status for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR, reflecting continued payer adoption for our thyroid franchise.”

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or “the Company”), today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, owned by Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC) and the largest health plan in Illinois with greater than 8 million covered lives, has entered into an agreement to provide both coverage and in-network status for Interpace’s molecular combination thyroid tests, ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR. The agreement is effective February 25, 2021.

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer, as well as Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma. ThyraMIR is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR are covered by Medicare and most commercial insurers, with more than 280 million members covered.

According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20% of the 525,000 thyroid fine needle aspirations (FNAs) performed on an annual basis in the U.S. are indeterminate for malignancy based on standard cytological evaluation, and thus are candidates for ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR.

ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR reflex testing yields high predictive value in determining the presence and absence of cancer in thyroid nodules. The combination of both tests can improve risk stratification and surgical decision-making when standard cytopathology does not provide a clear diagnosis.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.