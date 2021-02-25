 

Bionano’s Saphyr Data Prove Essential in Creating the Most Comprehensive, Ethnically Diverse Collection of Genome Variation Ever Completed

Article published in Science reveals that optical genome mapping uniquely makes thousands of large structural variant calls

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication in Science of a study by the Human Genome Structural Variation Consortium (HGSVC) that used a combination of advanced sequencing and optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to assemble with high resolution and structural accuracy 64 haplotype-resolved human genomes from 32 individuals representing 25 different populations. The peer-reviewed publication, which previously appeared on the pre-print server bioRxiv, builds on the original Human Genome Project to better capture genetic diversity by cataloging both single nucleotide variations (SNVs) and structural variations (SVs) from each individual reference-quality genome assembly compared to the standard human genome reference. The resulting assemblies and catalog of SNVs and SVs can serve as a diversity panel that researchers and clinicians can use to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic targets and pathogenic genetic variations by making it easier and faster to filter out variation that is representative of population diversity. They further enable population-specific studies on genetic predispositions to human diseases as well as the potential discovery of more complex forms of genetic variation.

Regarding OGM’s contribution to the variants that were identified, OGM uniquely made 5,590 large SV calls missed by long-read based genome assemblies, corresponding to 1,175 unique SV loci. Many of these large SVs consisted of more complex rearrangements or overlap with large repetitive areas called segmental duplications which are associated with developmental delay and adult neuropsychiatric disease, highlighting the importance of OGM in genome structure analysis.

“Bionano is proud that OGM has made such a significant contribution to this impressive work,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “OGM complements even the most advanced sequencing technology and plays an essential role in identifying large structural variants, including those in the most complex parts of the genome, as the authors of this study pointed out. We believe the study by the HGSCV underscores the point that if you are performing a genome analysis without getting an accurate structural picture, you are not doing a deep enough analysis. It further illustrates that when it comes to looking for large SVs, OGM with Saphyr has unmatched sensitivity.”

22.02.21
Bionano Publishes Method for Identifying Genes Likely to Cause Neurological Diseases Based on a Model Developed by Lineagen to Improve Interpretation of Variants of Unknown Significance
14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
11.02.21
Bionano Genomics to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
11.02.21
Method for Solid Tumor Analysis with Saphyr Published by Penn State Institute for Personalized Medicine, Opening Largest Oncology Market to Optical Genome Mapping
09.02.21
Largest Hospital Diagnostic Lab in Canada Pilots Bionano’s Saphyr; Seeking to Convert 30-Year-Old Workflow Based on Multiple Technologies Into a Single, High-Resolution Assay to Transform Cancer Diagnosis
05.02.21
Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online
02.02.21
Saphyr Study Is First to Analyze Cancer Regulation at Level of Single DNA Molecules, Opens Promising New Avenue of Cancer Research
29.01.21
Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed
27.01.21
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata

23.02.21
302
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst