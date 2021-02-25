 

Cinemark to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, March 2: Morgan Stanley TMT Virtual Investor Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

Thursday, March 11: Loop Capital Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

Tuesday, March 16: Macquarie Consumer Bright Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:
 Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.



