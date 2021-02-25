First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: February 26, 2021

Record Date: March 1, 2021

Payable Date: March 3, 2021

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FTSM Nasdaq First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Monthly $0.0250

