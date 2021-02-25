NuVista Energy Ltd. Executes Non-Core Divestitures, Reduces Debt Significantly, and Provides Production and Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the divestiture of its non-core Charlie Lake and Cretaceous Unit assets (the "Wembley Assets") in the Wembley area, as well as selected water infrastructure assets (the "Infrastructure Assets") in the Wembley/Pipestone area, for total proceeds of $94 million prior to adjustments. There is no change to NuVista’s ownership in our core Montney assets in Pipestone, Wapiti, and the surrounding area, and no material change to our ownership in the Wembley gas plant.

NuVista has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with a Canadian operator for the sale of the Wembley Assets with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Subject to customary provisions, the transaction is expected to close on or near March 31, 2021. The primary value in the Wembley Assets is the 78,000 acre undeveloped Charlie Lake oil opportunity, and the total associated amount of 2021 annual production divested is approximately 1,100 Boe/d. The sale of the Infrastructure Assets has previously closed. There is no material cash flow associated with the Wembley or the Infrastructure assets.