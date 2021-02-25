NuVista Energy Ltd. Executes Non-Core Divestitures, Reduces Debt Significantly, and Provides Production and Operations Update
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the divestiture of its non-core Charlie Lake and Cretaceous Unit assets (the "Wembley Assets") in the Wembley area, as well as selected water infrastructure assets (the "Infrastructure Assets") in the Wembley/Pipestone area, for total proceeds of $94 million prior to adjustments. There is no change to NuVista’s ownership in our core Montney assets in Pipestone, Wapiti, and the surrounding area, and no material change to our ownership in the Wembley gas plant.
NuVista has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with a Canadian operator for the sale of the Wembley Assets with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Subject to customary provisions, the transaction is expected to close on or near March 31, 2021. The primary value in the Wembley Assets is the 78,000 acre undeveloped Charlie Lake oil opportunity, and the total associated amount of 2021 annual production divested is approximately 1,100 Boe/d. The sale of the Infrastructure Assets has previously closed. There is no material cash flow associated with the Wembley or the Infrastructure assets.
Upon closing, the entire $94 million in proceeds will be applied to reduce borrowings on NuVista’s senior secured revolving credit facility. NuVista’s banking syndicate has reaffirmed the credit facility at $440 million. Prior to the dispositions, NuVista had met its net debt reduction target of $50 - $60 million in the second half of 2020 with proceeds from free cash flow, achieving $58 million of net debt reduction. Pro forma the dispositions, NuVista’s bank drawings as at January 1, 2021 were approximately $269 million, significantly expanding the liquidity available within the credit facility.
NuVista is also pleased to note that both condensate and natural gas future strip prices have increased materially in the past quarter, which is expected to result in a significant increase to 2021 projected cash flow at the same time as significant progress has already been made reducing our net debt. Our continuing focus is upon balancing ongoing debt reduction, increasing cash flow, and creating a comfortable cushion above midstream minimum volume commitments. This results in a dramatic pace of reduction in net debt to cash flow ratio. Capital spending will continue to be weighted heavily towards Pipestone, as our highest return area. NuVista retains the flexibility to revise capital spending from the second quarter onwards, should commodity prices increase or retreat significantly from the current positive trend.
