 

NuVista Energy Ltd. Executes Non-Core Divestitures, Reduces Debt Significantly, and Provides Production and Operations Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:46  |  72   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the divestiture of its non-core Charlie Lake and Cretaceous Unit assets (the "Wembley Assets") in the Wembley area, as well as selected water infrastructure assets (the "Infrastructure Assets") in the Wembley/Pipestone area, for total proceeds of $94 million prior to adjustments. There is no change to NuVista’s ownership in our core Montney assets in Pipestone, Wapiti, and the surrounding area, and no material change to our ownership in the Wembley gas plant.

NuVista has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with a Canadian operator for the sale of the Wembley Assets with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Subject to customary provisions, the transaction is expected to close on or near March 31, 2021. The primary value in the Wembley Assets is the 78,000 acre undeveloped Charlie Lake oil opportunity, and the total associated amount of 2021 annual production divested is approximately 1,100 Boe/d. The sale of the Infrastructure Assets has previously closed. There is no material cash flow associated with the Wembley or the Infrastructure assets.

Upon closing, the entire $94 million in proceeds will be applied to reduce borrowings on NuVista’s senior secured revolving credit facility. NuVista’s banking syndicate has reaffirmed the credit facility at $440 million. Prior to the dispositions, NuVista had met its net debt reduction target of $50 - $60 million in the second half of 2020 with proceeds from free cash flow, achieving $58 million of net debt reduction. Pro forma the dispositions, NuVista’s bank drawings as at January 1, 2021 were approximately $269 million, significantly expanding the liquidity available within the credit facility.

NuVista is also pleased to note that both condensate and natural gas future strip prices have increased materially in the past quarter, which is expected to result in a significant increase to 2021 projected cash flow at the same time as significant progress has already been made reducing our net debt. Our continuing focus is upon balancing ongoing debt reduction, increasing cash flow, and creating a comfortable cushion above midstream minimum volume commitments. This results in a dramatic pace of reduction in net debt to cash flow ratio. Capital spending will continue to be weighted heavily towards Pipestone, as our highest return area. NuVista retains the flexibility to revise capital spending from the second quarter onwards, should commodity prices increase or retreat significantly from the current positive trend.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuVista Energy Ltd. Executes Non-Core Divestitures, Reduces Debt Significantly, and Provides Production and Operations Update CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the divestiture of its non-core Charlie Lake and Cretaceous Unit assets (the "Wembley Assets") in the Wembley …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin