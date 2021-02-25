John C. Simpson Transitions to Chairman Emeritus; Red River Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors Elects Teddy R. Price as Chairman of the Board and Anna Brasher Moreau, DDS, MS as New Director

ALEXANDRIA, La., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) announced today that its founding director John C. Simpson has decided to transition from his role as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Red River Bank, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Simpson will remain a member of the board of directors of the Company and Red River Bank, serving with the distinction of Chairman Emeritus. Teddy R. Price, who is also a founding director, has been elected by the board to serve as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Red River Bank. The board also appointed Anna Brasher Moreau, DDS, MS, as an independent director to the Board of the Company and Red River Bank. All changes are effective February 25, 2021.



Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Since our founding, John has been a driving force behind our success. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued guidance. We welcome Teddy, a founding director with extensive business experience and knowledge of the Company and Bank, to his new role and are excited for his leadership going forward.”