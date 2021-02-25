 

VAALCO Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Additional Interest in the Etame Field From Sasol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 22:45  |  57   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has now completed the previously announced acquisition of Sasol Gabon S.A.’s (“Sasol”) 27.8% working interest(1) in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, increasing the Company’s total working interest to 58.8%.

Key Highlights

  • Nearly doubles VAALCO’s total net production and reserves;
  • Expected to be immediately accretive to VAALCO, with minimal additional variable costs;
  • Anticipated to materially increase free cash flow(2) in 2021 and beyond, particularly in the current increasing price environment;
  • Paid $29.6 million in cash to Sasol, taking into account the agreed upon transaction price of $44 million, the deposit already paid and post-effective date adjustments, with a future contingent payment of up to $5 million; and
  • Funded the closing of the acquisition entirely from cash on hand and cash from operations.

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to close this transformational and accretive transaction in a rising price environment. All cash payments were funded entirely by cash on hand. With the additional production from the acquisition, we are forecasting significant cash flow generation in 2021. In addition, we believe the recently acquired 3D seismic will improve our subsurface interpretation at Etame and lead to another successful drilling campaign, starting late this year or early next year, funded from cash on hand and cash from operations. Sustained operational and robust financial performance at Etame serves as the foundation for growing the Company through future accretive acquisition opportunities in line with our strategy and operational expertise in West Africa.”

The transaction had an economic effective date of July 1, 2020. Taking into account the $4.3 million deposit, net cash flow from the Sasol interest through closing and other purchase price adjustments, VAALCO paid $29.6 million to Sasol at closing from cash on hand. VAALCO’s reserves, production and financial results for the Sasol interest being acquired will be included in the Company’s results for periods after the closing date of the transaction.

Contingent Payments

Under the terms of the agreement, a contingent payment of $5 million will be payable to Sasol by VAALCO if Brent oil pricing averages greater than $60 per barrel for 90 consecutive days during the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VAALCO Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Additional Interest in the Etame Field From Sasol HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has now completed the previously announced acquisition of Sasol Gabon S.A.’s (“Sasol”) 27.8% working …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
VAALCO Enters Into Crude Oil Derivative Contracts