 

Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston, and Robin Wright Headline First Week’s Guests on NewsNation’s “BANFIELD,” Premiering March 1st at 10 PM ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 23:13  |  31   |   |   

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network reaching 75 million television households, today announced a line-up of celebrity guests for the first week of its flagship news and talk show, BANFIELD, including Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin and actors Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright. Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, BANFIELD begins airing on NewsNation, formerly known as WGN America, weeknights at 10 p.m. ET on March 1.

In her hour-long show, Ms. Banfield will conduct in-depth interviews with a single newsmaker, politician, or celebrity guest every weeknight. The March 1 premiere will welcome legendary filmmaker, playwright, and television producer, Aaron Sorkin, known for “The West Wing,” “Newsroom,” “The Social Network,” and his latest movie, “The Chicago 7.” Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright will appear later during the week. Upcoming guests include television commentator Keith Olbermann, TV host Mike Rowe, comedy director David Zucker, and Instagram sensation Katie Cole.

“This show emulates the format of one of my idols, Larry King—it’s the kind of show that has been missing on primetime television for a long time,” said Ms. Banfield. “My goal is to listen, not antagonize. There will be no eye-rolling or ‘gotcha’ questions. Five nights a week, I hope to bring viewers a better understanding of high-profile newsmakers and celebrities around the world, whether they agree with them or not. I think we all need a bit more understanding, now more than ever.”

Ms. Banfield is an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, and is launching BANFIELD as the next step in her long and storied career in cable and broadcast television. She most recently served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV and has hosted or anchored shows on A+E, TruTV, HLN, MSNBC and CNN. She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News and NBC News.

BANFIELD is part of NewsNation’s recently announced programming expansion, premiering on March 1 with two other new shows: NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE at 6 p.m. ET and THE DONLON REPORT at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can find out where to watch BANFIELD here.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNationis America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD, and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston, and Robin Wright Headline First Week’s Guests on NewsNation’s “BANFIELD,” Premiering March 1st at 10 PM ET NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network reaching 75 million television households, today announced a line-up of celebrity guests for the first week of its flagship news and talk show, BANFIELD, including Academy Award-winning filmmaker …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Nexstar Media Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $1,377 Million
22.02.21
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New York City Operations
03.02.21
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
28.01.21
Nexstar Media Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25 Percent and Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
27.01.21
Nexstar Media Group Appoints Bernadette Aulestia to Board of Directors