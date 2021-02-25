 

Cheniere Partners Announces Upsize in Previously Announced Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 23:42  |  69   |   |   

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it has amended its earlier announced tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of its 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to eliminate the tender cap and extend the offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Cheniere Partners currently expects the early settlement date, if any, to occur on March 11, 2021.

In the tender offer, Cheniere Partners is offering to purchase any and all outstanding Notes upon the terms and conditions set forth in the related Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. In connection with the tender offer, Cheniere Partners is soliciting consents from holders of the Notes to amend the indenture with respect to the Notes to reduce the minimum notice period to optionally redeem the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”). Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, which sets forth a more detailed description of the tender offer, before making any decision with respect to the tender offer.

Holders who have already validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) their Notes do not need to re-tender their Notes. The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offer.

 

Series of

Notes

CUSIP

Numbers

Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Tender

Consideration(1)

Early

Tender

Premium(2)

Total

Consideration (1)(2)

 
 

5.250%

Notes due

2025

16411QAB7

U16353AA9

$1,500,000,000

$977.27

$50.00

$1,027.27

 

___________________

(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners. Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners as described below.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheniere Partners Announces Upsize in Previously Announced Tender Offer Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it has amended its earlier announced tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of its 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to eliminate the tender …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update