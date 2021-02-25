Cheniere Partners Announces Upsize in Previously Announced Tender Offer

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it has amended its earlier announced tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of its 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to eliminate the tender cap and extend the offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Cheniere Partners currently expects the early settlement date, if any, to occur on March 11, 2021.

In the tender offer, Cheniere Partners is offering to purchase any and all outstanding Notes upon the terms and conditions set forth in the related Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. In connection with the tender offer, Cheniere Partners is soliciting consents from holders of the Notes to amend the indenture with respect to the Notes to reduce the minimum notice period to optionally redeem the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”). Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, which sets forth a more detailed description of the tender offer, before making any decision with respect to the tender offer.