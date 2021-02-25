 

Voxtur Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $35,000,000

25.02.2021, 23:34  |  67   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) for gross proceeds of up to $35,000,000 (the “Offering”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approval.

The Offering shall consist of up to 50,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.70 per Common Share.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, with the first tranche of subscriptions for approximately $25,000,000 expected to close in early March.

The proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for future growth opportunities, general working capital and debt repayment.

The Company may, in its discretion, pay a finder’s fee in cash or Common Shares of up to 6% of the total gross proceeds of the Offering, excluding any funds raised from insiders.  All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the applicable closing date.

The Company has engaged Cormark Securities Inc. as its financial advisor in connection with this transaction.  The Offering is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

It is anticipated that certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company will acquire Common Shares under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be “related party transactions” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by each "related party" of the Company will not be settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering, and the Company wishes to close the Offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

