 

II-VI Incorporated Unveils VCSEL Flood Illuminator Modules for Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Systems in Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 23:30  |  54   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of semiconductor lasers and micro-optics for consumer electronics, today announced its vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) flood illuminator modules for driver and occupancy monitoring systems in vehicles.

U.S. and European transportation safety regulators are increasingly recommending or requiring driver and occupancy monitoring systems in vehicles, spurring the demand for next-generation 2D and 3D infrared cameras designed with higher-performance infrared illuminators. II-VI’s new VCSEL flood illuminator modules emit higher optical power and with a narrower spectral width than infrared LEDs currently used in existing driver monitoring systems, enabling substantial improvements in system performance. The infrared light emitted from II-VI’s flood illuminator modules can be modulated to frequencies greater than 100 MHz, making them ideal for 3D time-of-flight cameras for driver and occupancy monitoring systems.

“Our new VCSEL flood illumination modules integrate VCSEL chips, photodiodes, and diffuser optics, achieving a greater level of vertical integration and value for our customers,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Sr. Vice President, Optoelectronic & RF Devices Business Unit. “We leveraged our in-house 6-inch GaAs technology platform to successfully scale production of our VCSEL arrays for consumer electronics, and we look forward to ramping production of flood illumination modules for in-cabin sensing in automotive as the demand grows.”

II-VI’s VCSELs achieve very high power-conversion efficiency and are available with up to 2.5 W or 5 W of continuous power output. The flood illuminator modules are available in surface-mount packages integrated with diffuser optics with either a narrow (60° x 45°) or wide (110° x 85°) field of view. The modules are expected to be AEC-Q102 certified for automotive applications in the second quarter of calendar 2021.

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for sensing includes infrared VCSEL chips with one or up to hundreds of elements. II-VI also offers thin-film filters and diffractive optical elements (DOEs), including lenses, micro-lens arrays, diffusers, and splitters, that are produced at wafer-scale for high-volume applications.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of lasers and optics for 3D sensing at the 2021 SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum, March 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:     Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us
     



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Unveils VCSEL Flood Illuminator Modules for Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Systems in Vehicles PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of semiconductor lasers and micro-optics for consumer electronics, today announced its vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) flood …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Ceramic YAG Optical Materials for Solid-State Lasers in Automotive LiDAR
18.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Multi-Wavelength Laser Modules for Life Sciences
16.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1060 nm Seed Laser in Miniature Package for Fiber Lasers in Materials Processing
16.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
16.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekorde an Wall Street und Nasdaq
16.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax ohne Kraft und ohne Trend - Warten auf die Wall Street
16.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Konsolidierungsfantasie treibt LPKF an
12.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Offers to Acquire Coherent for $260 per Share
11.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Silicon Carbide Ceramic Materials with Record Thermal Conductivity of 255 W/(m-K) for Power Electronics Modules
10.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Diffraction-Limited Apochromatic Objective Lenses for Fluorescence Imaging in Life Sciences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
31
II-VI Incorporated