 

Xi Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 23:54  |  28   |   |   

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Graphic from chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication on Thursday. Here are the highlights:

'Complete victory'

* China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty

* 98.99 million Chinese in rural areas helped out of poverty from 2012 to 2020

* 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list

* Some 25.68 million poor people in China from 7.9 million households have seen their dilapidated houses renovated since late 2012

* 9.6 million Chinese people have been relocated from impoverished areas since late 2012

* 28 ethnic minority groups with relatively small population have shaken off poverty collectively since late 2012

* 770 million rural residents have shaken off poverty since the beginning of reform and opening up over 40 years ago

* All of China's impoverished rural population lifted out of poverty

* Children in impoverished families have better access to education

* China contributes to over 70 percent of world's poverty reduction goal

* China achieved UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of 2030 deadline

Graphic from chinadaily.com.cn

Xi chairs 7 symposiums on poverty alleviation in 8 yrs

* China's policy on fight against poverty has its own characteristics

* Party's leadership and people's hard work contribute to China's achievement in poverty eradication

* CPC members at frontline in battle against poverty

* Concept of "targeted poverty alleviation" introduced in 2013

* Policies are based on country's situation

* 252,000 work teams sent to villages to help

* Over 1,800 people sacrificed their lives in fight against poverty

* China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all

Funding support

* China has invested accumulative fiscal funds of nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (about $246 billion) into poverty alleviation over the past eight years

* Microfinance for poverty alleviation reaches over 710 billion yuan

* Financial credit targeted at poverty alleviation reaches more than 9 trillion yuan

* Companies in eastern part of country invest over 1 trillion yuan to help in poverty eradication

Advantages of socialist system

* China gives full play to the political advantages of the country's socialist system

* Whole country cooperating to fight against poverty

* Country promotes flow of talent, funds and technology to poverty-stricken areas

* Various models of poverty relief being launched

* China has adopted a targeted poverty alleviation strategy and strives to eradicate poverty through development

* China adheres to motivating the creativity of poor residents and stimulating their self-generated impetus for poverty reduction

'Latest achievement' in adapting Marxism

* China's poverty alleviation drive has fostered an atmosphere in which the whole society helps those in need and assists those in difficulties

* China's poverty alleviation drive applies a realistic and pragmatic approach

* China's poverty alleviation drive is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism's anti-poverty theory to Chinese conditions

* China has cultivated the poverty alleviation spirit

New start

* Shaking off poverty is not the finish line, but the starting point of a new life and new endeavor

* Efforts to effectively integrate the consolidation of poverty alleviation achievements and rural vitalization

* Rural vitalization is key to revitalization of the nation

* More efforts to be made in accelerating modernization of agriculture and rural areas

* Make common prosperity for everyone a more important priority

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444646/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444647/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn2.jpg 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xi Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A report from chinadaily.com.cn: President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication on Thursday. Here are the highlights: 'Complete …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
600 Top Firms Back New Business Network To Help Drive Post-COVID Economic Recovery
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
What do Growing EV Sales Mean for Hydrogen Sensor Manufacturers
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size Worth $7.21 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
New Bookmakers - Best New Bookies UK 2021, Latest Report By ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk
Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Market Becoming the Next Billion Dollar Opportunity ...
Huawei Digital Power Zero Carbon Network Solution is Released, Helping Operators to Achieve Carbon ...
New Slots Sites UK 2021: Best New Slot Sites, Latest Report By ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods