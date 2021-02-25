 

Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 23:45  |  63   |   |   

Highly Complementary Bolt-on Acquisition Accelerates Strategy of Building Higher Growth Portfolio

Accretive to Revenue Growth Rate, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS in 2021

Significantly Strengthens Technology, Product and Manufacturing Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA, the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Fine Chemistry Services business (“FCS”) of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) for approximately $570 million, including $300 million paid in cash at closing and $270 million funded through the issuance to Albemarle of non-participating preferred equity of a newly created Grace subsidiary.

The acquisition significantly strengthens and expands Grace’s existing pharma portfolio. Pharma & Consumer is the largest, fastest growing and most profitable subsegment within Grace’s Materials Technologies business. FCS adds a comprehensive portfolio of high-value products and services with highly complementary analytical, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities to Grace’s existing pharma portfolio focused on chromatographic resins, formulation excipients and drug delivery, and pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

“This acquisition is strategically and financially compelling and aligns perfectly with our strategy of building a higher growth portfolio by extending our existing capabilities into higher-growth, high-value end markets,” said Hudson La Force, Grace’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining these businesses strengthens our innovation and manufacturing capabilities and gives us scale that will further strengthen our customer value proposition and drive meaningful financial results for our shareholders. FCS’ impressive talent, customer-focused culture, track record of innovation and commitment to operating excellence align well with the Grace Value Model. We look forward to working with our customers to deliver high-value solutions that span every stage of their development cycle.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

  • Accretive to Growth Rate, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS at Attractive Valuation. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Grace’s revenue growth rate, EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS in 2021. The acquisition adds approximately $60 million in full-year run-rate EBITDA in 2021, with EBITDA margins of over 35%. Grace expects modest near-term cost synergies with greater commercial and capital avoidance synergies over the longer-term. The investment is well aligned with Grace’s stated capital allocation strategy and M&A criteria. Seller financing adds valuable financial flexibility and capital efficiency.
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business Highly Complementary Bolt-on Acquisition Accelerates Strategy of Building Higher Growth Portfolio Accretive to Revenue Growth Rate, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS in 2021 Significantly Strengthens Technology, Product and Manufacturing Capabilities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Grace to Present at UBS Virtual Chemicals Conference
09.02.21
Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
09.02.21
Grace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Delivers Strong Finish to the Year and Provides 2021 Outlook