 

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Stifel Financial Corp. (“Stifel”) (NYSE:SF) breached their fiduciary duties to Stifel and its shareholders. If you are a Stifel shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Amber Eck at Haeggquist & Eck for additional information.

Stifel is a financial services and bank holding company. Haeggquist & Eck is investigating whether members of Stifel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Stifel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Stifel, and whether Stifel has suffered damages as a result.

On January 5, 2021, a registered client services associate filed a lawsuit against a subsidiary of Stifel, alleging sexual assault and harassment by one of Stifel’s leading senior investment managers seeking injunctive, declaratory, and monetary relief. Specifically, Patricia Olivieri alleged that senior investment manager Neil Isler had “subjected” her to “egregious sexual assault and harassment,” including placing “the palm of his hand on her buttocks without her consent.”

According to the complaint, Olivieri reported Isler’s conduct to Stifel management but the firm “refused to take the matter seriously, failed to conduct a legitimate investigation and took measures only to protect Mr. Isler . . . and shield the Company from potential exposure in litigation.” The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Central Islip.

What You Can Do

If you are a Stifel shareholder, you may have legal claims against its directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Amber Eck at 619-342-8000 or e-mail her at ambere@haelaw.com. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual investors in shareholder derivative lawsuits, and members of the firm have helped shareholders recover more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

This release constitutes attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



