Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming virtual events:

Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Raymond James & Associates 42 nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

