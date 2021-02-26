Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading end-to-end smart home platform company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. Details for each event can be found as follows (times listed in EST):

Date: Monday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: Presentation at 1:15 p.m. on Monday with 1x1 Meetings on Monday and Wednesday

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Time: Fireside Chat at 3:30 p.m. with 1x1 Meetings Throughout the Day

Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time: Fireside Chat at 1:00 p.m. with 1x1 Meetings Throughout the Day

To watch and listen to the live webcasts, please visit the Events section of Vivint’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/. Replays will be archived on the same website following the call.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

