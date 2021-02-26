USA Compression Partners, LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com/usac. USA Compression has begun the process of mailing the 2020 tax packages to unitholders. Unitholders may call Tax Package Support at 1-855-521-8151 or browse USA Compression’s website at usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under K-1 Information.

