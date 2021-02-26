 

Elevate Your Productivity to The Next Level with Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) on AppGallery Today

The app's daily active users skyrocketed 16-fold following an integration of Huawei's HMS capability

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed calendar app from LRHSoft, Work Shift Calendar (Shifter), is now available on AppGallery. Already a hit amongst Huawei users with over 1 million users to date, the ultra-handy productivity app is specifically designed for shift workers and people who need to organize their schedules on a day-to-day basis to help them stay organised and plan their days ahead.

Available in more than 30 languages, Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) provides a wide range of useful features to help users stay on top of their tasks. For instance, the app allows users to configure their shift calendars down to the most minute detail, including the option to include split shift and rest time as well as detailing the various actions required at the start or end of each shift. Users can also set a unique alarm for the different shifts to help them swiftly identify the upcoming shift without so much as look their devices.

LRHSoft is fully committed to providing the best assistance to shift workers and it is reflected in the multitude of convenient quality-of-life functions available on Work Shift Calendar (Shifter). The app allows users to customise the appearance of every shift on the calendar through options such as background colour as well as text colour and size to help users stay easily keep track of their scheduling with a single glance. Furthermore, there is even an Income setting where users can input their pay and work hours to calculate how much they are earning and plan accordingly for their income goals.

Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) is free for all users to download but LRHSoft understands that users have diverse needs with power users needing more features than the rest, and thus, the app comes with a premium option available for users to purchase in-app. This pro version offers substantially more customisability and capabilities – including PDF format sharing option, shift duplication, week numbering, ability to add image, and more.

AppGallery Empowering Developers with HMS Core to Elevate App Experience

To provide power users the option to purchase the premium version, developers at LRHSoft collaborated intimately with Huawei to integrate the In-App Purchase kit from the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core, an array of open device and cloud capabilities designed to empower app innovation. With HUAWEI In-App Purchase Kit, users are able to purchase the Pro features securely and effortlessly with a single tap or two.

