The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because Renewable Energy was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020.” Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” to correct these claims.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on February 25, 2021.

