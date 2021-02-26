 

FuelPositive Corporation Announces Completion of Private Placement, Exercise of Warrants and US-Based IR Firm Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 04:13  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) through the issuance 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”). The Units were issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each “Unit” consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.12 until February 22, 2023. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.20 or more for a period of ten consecutive trading days on or after the date which is four-months-and-one-day from the date of issuance.

The Company anticipates utilizing the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $35,000 and issued 350,000 Warrants to an arms-length party in connection with the introduction of subscribers to the Offering. All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering are subject to statutory restrictions on resale until June 23, 2021.

In addition to the Offering, the Company has realized gross proceeds of $773,300 from the exercise of a total of 8,233,000 common share purchase warrants since February 1, 2021.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of FuelPositive commented: “The team is greatly encouraged by the clear support in the market for our current initiatives. There is a deep and growing awareness that the replacement of fossil fuels with scalable non-polluting alternatives is finally upon us, and we intend to lead the way with viable solutions.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement with RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”) to provide corporate communications and investor relations advisory services for an initial term of twelve months.   During the initial term, RBMG has been engaged for services paid in cash and has not been granted any equity by FuelPositive as compensation.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of FuelPositive commented: “RBMG brings a unique perspective and disciplined approach to building our value proposition in the vast US markets. Their track record speaks for itself.” Trevor Brucato, Managing Director of RBMG added: “We look forward to working with the FuelPositive team and introducing their sustainable energy solutions to a wider audience within the investment community.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FuelPositive Corporation Announces Completion of Private Placement, Exercise of Warrants and US-Based IR Firm Engagement TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) through the issuance 10,000,000 units (each, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
EEStor Announces Fully-Subscribed Offering for $1 Million
04.02.21
EEStor Corporation Announces that it will Change its Name to FuelPositive Corporation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
342
Eestor Corp.
07.01.21
33
Neuer Wasserstoff-Player