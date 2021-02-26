FuelPositive Corporation Announces Completion of Private Placement, Exercise of Warrants and US-Based IR Firm Engagement

The Company anticipates utilizing the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $35,000 and issued 350,000 Warrants to an arms-length party in connection with the introduction of subscribers to the Offering. All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering are subject to statutory restrictions on resale until June 23, 2021.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (“ FuelPositive ” or the “ Company ”) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) through the issuance 10,000,000 units (each, a “ Unit ”). The Units were issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each “Unit” consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant ”) exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.12 until February 22, 2023. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.20 or more for a period of ten consecutive trading days on or after the date which is four-months-and-one-day from the date of issuance.

In addition to the Offering, the Company has realized gross proceeds of $773,300 from the exercise of a total of 8,233,000 common share purchase warrants since February 1, 2021.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of FuelPositive commented: “The team is greatly encouraged by the clear support in the market for our current initiatives. There is a deep and growing awareness that the replacement of fossil fuels with scalable non-polluting alternatives is finally upon us, and we intend to lead the way with viable solutions.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement with RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”) to provide corporate communications and investor relations advisory services for an initial term of twelve months. During the initial term, RBMG has been engaged for services paid in cash and has not been granted any equity by FuelPositive as compensation.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of FuelPositive commented: “RBMG brings a unique perspective and disciplined approach to building our value proposition in the vast US markets. Their track record speaks for itself.” Trevor Brucato, Managing Director of RBMG added: “We look forward to working with the FuelPositive team and introducing their sustainable energy solutions to a wider audience within the investment community.”