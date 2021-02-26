Rio Tinto to contribute $20 million to fund new hospital in Tom Price

The partnership will help facilitate construction of a modern hospital expected to include an emergency department, inpatient ward and consulting rooms for visiting services.

Rio Tinto will contribute $20 million (US$15 million) to the Western Australian Government to help fund a new hospital at Tom Price in the state’s Pilbara region.

Local communities will also benefit from new medical imaging equipment and state-of-the-art telehealth technology that connect locals with Perth-based medical specialists by phone or video, ensuring they get the best care while removing the need to travel long distances.

Rio Tinto’s contribution to replace the current 54-year old Tom Price District Hospital forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the Pilbara region.

Premier and Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade, Mark McGowan said, “I’m delighted to have worked with Rio Tinto to replace the ageing Tom Price Hospital, which will service local families, as well as local Aboriginal communities.

“This will deliver a massive improvement in health outcomes for people in Tom Price and provide a state-of-the-art hospital to replace an ageing facility.”

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Ivan Vella said, “With a large presence in the Pilbara, Rio Tinto has a responsibility to work with both State and local governments to help improve the future of the region.

“We are pleased to partner with the State Government to invest in important infrastructure for regional communities. This new hospital will improve health services for local residents as well as provide opportunities for local businesses to contribute it its construction.

“Rio Tinto has a strong commitment to Tom Price. We will continue to invest in projects that support local communities and regions to continue to develop as vibrant, sustainable communities.”

Rio Tinto’s funding commitment for the hospital project at Tom Price is in addition to the company’s Pilbara COVID-19 support package, which has included $1 million (US$0.8 million) for both the City of Karratha and the Shire of Ashburton, to assist local economic stimulus initiatives and community support.

Planning for the new facility is already underway with an emphasis on providing telehealth technology as a way to connect city and country healthcare. The Company has a long history with the hospital which was originally a single building constructed by Hamersley Iron/Rio Tinto in 1967 with extensions added in 1968, 1970, 1979 and 1997.

The existing Tom Price Hospital will remain fully operational throughout the construction of the new facility.

