 

Cavotec SA - Interim report January - December 2020

Resilient profitability and record cashflow despite lower revenue 

OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2020 

  •  Revenue decreased -15.7% to EUR 40.3 million (47.8). Ports & Maritime decreased -20.8% and Airports & Industry decreased -11.3%
  •  EBIT excluding non-recurring items decreased to EUR 1.0 million (5.6), corresponding to a margin of 2.5% (11.8%)
  •  Non-recurring items include investment expenditure related to future growth for EUR 1.9 million.
  •  Net result for the period was EUR -4.7 million (1.8) 
  •  Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR -0.050 (0.019)
  •  Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 9.6 million (9.0)
  •  Net debt amounted to EUR 15.3 million (Q3 2020: 19.0)
  •  Order backlog decreased -7.2% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 85.0 million

JANUARY–DECEMBER 2020 

  •  Revenue decreased -19.2% to EUR 158.4 million (196.0)
  •  EBIT excluding non-recurring items decreased to EUR 5.4 million (15.7), corresponding to a margin of 3.4% (8.0%)
  •  Non-recurring items include investment expenditure related to future growth for EUR 1.9 million.
  •  Net result for the period was EUR -4.0 million (7.5) 
  •  Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR -0.042 (0.080)
  •  Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 15.7 million (13.8)
  •  Leverage ratio stable at 0.98x (0.98x)

Comment from the CEO 

Optimism in the face of adversity

The second wave of Covid-19 in the fourth quarter and partial lock downs continued to delay decision making and projects in our markets. Despite this revenue and EBIT improved slightly versus the third quarter 2020, while the operating cash flow was considerably stronger.

The measures we implemented early on in the year to control our costs has continued to help us mitigate the most severe effects and remain profitable during the pandemic despite lower revenue levels.

Compared with the same period 2019 revenues decreased 15.7% to EUR 40.3 million (47.8) and adjusted EBIT decreased to EUR 1.0 million (5.6), corresponding to a margin of 2.5%.

The operating cash flow amounted to EUR 9.6 million (9.0), a great achievement in the midst of a global pandemic.

The order backlog decreased 7.2% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 85.0 million. The general uncertainty impacted customer decision making, with delays to orders and approval of new investments taking longer than normal.  

