 

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2020

In Q4 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 1.7 million euros and the 2020 annual profit reached 5.9 million euros. The annual return on equity was 10.8%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 19% compared to Q4 2019 reaching 402 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 4%, reaching 391 million euros at year-end.
  • Total sales for Q4 was 89 million euros showing an increase of 12% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 110% and contributed 30,7 million euros to total sales. In all markets, the sales finance business grew by 44% year-on-year to 206 million euros, amounting to 74% of total sales. Personal loans decreased by 54% to 8.5 million euros, while car financing decreased in sales volume by 6% to 14.6 million euros.
  • Provisions for loan losses increased by 92% year-on-year to 2.3 million euros.
  • The Q4 net profit decreased by 50% to 1.7 million euros compared to Q4 2019, when Inbank reported a net profit of 3.4 million euros. The annual net profit for 2020 was 5.9 million euros, which is 41% less than the previous year.
  • By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 690,000 growing 25% year on year.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“The end of the year was eventful. Despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Inbank continued to invest in product development and innovation.

In October, we launched the new generation app and credit card Inpay, which is the first in Estonia to give customers cashback on their purchases. At the end of the year, we also decided to acquire 53% of the full-service car rental company Mobire. Looking at the strong growth of the subscription-based business model globally, the acquisition of a holding in Mobire is a major step forward in strengthening our position in the Baltic car financing market and an opportunity to enter a rapidly growing innovative business model.

To support future growth, we raised 8 million euros of new capital through a share issue in November. By the end of 2020, Inbank’s equity amounted to 61.2 million euros and our capital adequacy was at its highest level for the past two years amounting to 18.6%.

In light of the global health crisis, we can be satisfied with a net profit of 5.9 million euros in 2020. It can be said that the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions on our business was also significantly smaller than expected. We remain a profitable and growing company, and despite the difficult times, we have continued to invest in new products and our people. It also became even clearer to us that the impact of digital solutions on companies' business models is becoming increasingly important. Inbank invests in the right trends and moves into a new year with positive expectations after a difficult year. ”

Key financial indicators 31.12.2020

Total assets EUR 490.0 million
Loan portfolio EUR 402.2 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 391.3 million
Total equity EUR 61.2 million
Net profit EUR 5.9 million
Return on equity 10.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
  Q4
2020 		Q4
2019 		12 months
2020 		12 months
2019
Interest income based on EIR 11 061 10 577 43 035 37 560
Interest expense -1 945 -1 909 -7 855 -6 380
Net interest income 9 116 8 668 35 180 31 180
         
Fee income 551 278 1 362 965
Fee expense -915 -481 -2 463 -1 742
Net fee and commission income -364 -203 -1 101 -777
         
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 0 204 0 743
Other operating income 299 307 768 885
Total net interest, fee and other income 9 051 8 976 34 847 32 031
         
Personnel expenses -2 199 -2 128 -9 207 -8 026
Marketing expenses -556 -896 -1 557 -2 583
Administrative expenses -1 162 -1 345 -4 223 -4 084
Depreciations, amortisation -707 -389 -2 334 -1 301
Total operating expenses -4 624 -4 758 -17 321 -15 994
         
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 427 4 218 17 526 16 037
         
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 121 720 789 720
Impairment losses on loans and advances -2 317 -1 204 -11 546 -6 049
Profit before income tax 2 231 3 734 6 769 10 708
         
Income tax -517 -290 -867 -698
Profit for the period 1 714 3 444 5 902 10 010
incl. shareholders of parent company 1 714 3 444 5 902 10 010
         
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss        
Currency translation differences -24 -135 -219 -53
Total comprehensive income for the period 1 690 3 309 5 683 9 957
incl. shareholders of parent company 1 690 3 309 5 683 9 957


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
  31/12/2020 31/12/2019
Assets    
Due from central banks 27 445 83 080
Due from credit institutions 19 784 20 655
Investments in debt securities 13 618 0
Loans and advances  402 212 338 157
Investments in associates 4 026 3 276
Tangible assets 833 840
Right of use asset 1 157 773
Intangible assets 16 139 11 721
Other financial assets 165 1 692
Other assets 2 482 588
Deferred tax asset 2 170 1 985
Total assets 490 031 462 767
     
Liabilities    
Customer deposits 391 341 377 518
Other financial liabilities 12 218 13 545
Current Income tax liability 864 269
Other liabilities 2 810 2 568
Debt securities issued 4 010 4 010
Subordinated debt securities 17 563 17 537
Total liabilities 428 806 415 447
     
Equity    
Share capital 961 903
Share premium 23 865 15 908
Statutory reserve capital 90 88
Other reserves 1 438 1 463
Retained earnings 34 871 28 958
Total equity 61 225 47 320
     
Total liabilities and equity 490 031 462 767


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,800 active partners and 690,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2020 In Q4 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 1.7 million euros and the 2020 annual profit reached 5.9 million euros. The annual return on equity was 10.8%. Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 19% compared to Q4 2019 reaching 402 million euros. …

