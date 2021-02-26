 

DGAP-News EVN AG: Business development in the first quarter of 2020/21

DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
EVN AG: Business development in the first quarter of 2020/21

26.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlights

- Positive business development supports improvement in revenue, EBIT and Group net result

- Weather-related higher energy demand in the core markets

- Commissioning of the Kettlasbrunn II wind park with 8.4 MW of installed capacity

- Start of construction on a biomass combined heat and power plant in Krems with an investment volume of EUR 30m

- Expansion of drinking water supplies in the Waldviertel region with the construction of a 60 km cross-regional supply pipeline from Krems to Zwettl

- New general contractor assignment for the modernisation of a wastewater treatment plant in Poland

- Extensive investment programme in progress for supply security, a CO2-free energy future and drinking water supplies with up to EUR 450m per year



Key results

- Revenue: +4.8% to EUR 604.1m

- EBIT: +14.4% to EUR 135.9m

- Group net result: +12.7% to EUR 93.5m

- Net debt: EUR 1,052.4m (30 September 2020: EUR 1,037.7m)



Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
Due to EVN's integrated business model and broad customer diversification, the Covid-19 pandemic has had only a limited effect on the development of business and earnings to date. Delays on construction projects and investments in the Networks Segment were recovered in part during the first quarter of 2020/21. However, the international project business has been complicated by national lockdowns, travel restrictions and interruptions in international supply chains.


Energy sector environment
The temperature-related energy demand exceeded the previous year in EVN's three relevant markets - Austria, Bulgaria and North Macedonia - during the first quarter of 2020/21. In Austria, this indicator also topped the long-term average. Increases were also recorded in the market prices for base load and peak load electricity, natural gas and CO2 emission certificates.

