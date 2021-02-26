 

DGAP-News Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
26 February 2021 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021
(01/04/2020-31/12/2020):

- Sales revenue: EUR 42.1 million (EUR 36.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- EBITDA: EUR 16.0 million (EUR 11.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- EBIT: EUR 11.8 million (EUR 7.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 16.6 million (EUR 7.8 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 45.4 million as of 31 December 2020 (EUR 29.7 million as of 31 December 2019)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 14.4 million during the third quarter (01/10/2020-31/12/2020) of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (EUR 13.8 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.7 million (EUR 3.3 million in the same period of the previous year).

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2020_2021.p ...
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2020_2021.pd ...

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 26 February 2021
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
