Pontus Boman has since the split from Momentum Group in 2017 led the transformation of Bergman & Beving in a meritorious way. This has created three strong divisions with independent product and brand companies in a decentralised structure.

CEO of Bergman & Beving AB, Pontus Boman, hands over to Magnus Söderlind as of the 1st of May 2021

In order to strengthen the management before the next step in this transformation, the Board of Directors in agreement with Pontus has decided to recruit Magnus Söderlind as new President and CEO of Bergman & Beving. After 13 years in Lagercrantz Group, Magnus is well acquainted with the decentralised work method and focus on niche product companies which the future for Bergman & Beving entails.

This change means a strengthening of management where Pontus moves to the role of Executive Vice President and Head of Division Building Materials in Bergman & Beving. Hence, the division gets a strong leader with the ambition to double the result of the division within 3–5 years.

Magnus’ most recent position was Executive Vice President of Lagercrantz Group AB where he was acquiring and developing the Group’s niche technology companies. Magnus has a master’s degree in engineering as well as in finance and has held several leading operational positions in technology companies including several CEO assignments. He has extensive experience of decentralised corporate governance, which will be useful in Bergman & Beving´s growth agenda.

