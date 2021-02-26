 

Bergman & Beving AB CEO of Bergman & Beving AB, Pontus Boman, hands over to Magnus Söderlind as of the 1st of May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 07:45  |  37   |   |   

Press release

CEO of Bergman & Beving AB, Pontus Boman, hands over to Magnus Söderlind as of the 1st of May 2021

Pontus Boman has since the split from Momentum Group in 2017 led the transformation of Bergman & Beving in a meritorious way. This has created three strong divisions with independent product and brand companies in a decentralised structure.

In order to strengthen the management before the next step in this transformation, the Board of Directors in agreement with Pontus has decided to recruit Magnus Söderlind as new President and CEO of Bergman & Beving. After 13 years in Lagercrantz Group, Magnus is well acquainted with the decentralised work method and focus on niche product companies which the future for Bergman & Beving entails.

This change means a strengthening of management where Pontus moves to the role of Executive Vice President and Head of Division Building Materials in Bergman & Beving. Hence, the division gets a strong leader with the ambition to double the result of the division within 3–5 years.

Magnus’ most recent position was Executive Vice President of Lagercrantz Group AB where he was acquiring and developing the Group’s niche technology companies.  Magnus has a master’s degree in engineering as well as in finance and has held several leading operational positions in technology companies including several CEO assignments. He has extensive experience of decentralised corporate governance, which will be useful in Bergman & Beving´s growth agenda.

Stockholm, 26 February 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, Chairman of the Board, phone No. +46 10 454 70 20

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:45 a.m. CET on 26 February 2021.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergman & Beving AB CEO of Bergman & Beving AB, Pontus Boman, hands over to Magnus Söderlind as of the 1st of May 2021 Press release CEO of Bergman & Beving AB, Pontus Boman, hands over to Magnus Söderlind as of the 1st of May 2021 Pontus Boman has since the split from Momentum Group in 2017 led the transformation of Bergman & Beving in a meritorious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Mila
05.02.21
Bergman & Beving AB: Interim Report 1 April–31 December 2020
01.02.21
Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Germ