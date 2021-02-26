 

Olainfarm Group lays a strong foundation for sustainable development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 07:54  |  70   |   |   

  • Olainfarm Group's profit in 2020 reached EUR 9.5 million and the parent company closed the year 2020 with 11.5 million EUR profit
  • The Management Board will propose to approve a dividend payout of EUR 0.17 per share in the annual report of 2020, which is a total of EUR 2 394 463
  • Significant investments are planned for research and development, as well as the acquisition of products and modernization and digitalization

“Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Our values ​​and care for the society remain unchanged in this difficult time, we strive to improve people's health and quality of life. In accordance with the Olainfarm Group's five-year strategy "Forward", in 2020 an unprecedented transformation of the Group was initiated with the goal of making internal processes more effective for sustainable growth. Despite the challenges caused by Covid-19 we have managed to build a strong foundation. Moving towards strengthening and expansion characterizes Olainfarm Group's approach for the year 2021 and beyond. This will be based on significant investments in research and development, in particular - by fostering the development and acquisition of FDFs,” says Jeroen Weites, Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

The year 2020 in a sign of transformation
In 2020, the Group's revenue reached EUR 122 million, which is 11% less than in the previous year. The parent company's revenue in 2020 was EUR 92 million, ensuring the fulfilment of previously forecasted revenues. Turnover in all of the Group's main markets, except Russia, increased compared to 2019. The Group's largest market in 2020 was Latvia showing consistency in operations, providing a 1% increase compared to 2019.  Despite the global impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Olainfarm Group was able to ensure a continuous supply of goods in all of the Group's operating markets throughout the year. In 2020, a number of strategically important activities were carried out, affecting the financial results of Olainfarm Group's strategy.

JSC Olainfarm expanded its marketing team and renewed its business model in Ukraine where the existing legal structure served as a basis for changing the business model. The revenue in Ukraine has increased by EUR 746 thousand when compared to 2019, and the overall share of Ukraine in the Group's revenue reached 9.4%.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olainfarm Group lays a strong foundation for sustainable development Olainfarm Group's profit in 2020 reached EUR 9.5 million and the parent company closed the year 2020 with 11.5 million EUR profitThe Management Board will propose to approve a dividend payout of EUR 0.17 per share in the annual report of 2020, which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Olainfarm invites to Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
22.02.21
JSC Olainfarm renews Cold Station for a more sustainable and greener manufacturing
19.02.21
Information expressed in the public domain by the Repharm Group is deceptive and contradictory
19.02.21
Olainfarm expands presence in Ukraine to be closer to the clients