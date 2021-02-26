 

DGAP-News K&E Treuhand GmbH: WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION) - NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE by the common noteholder representative

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Insolvency/Bond
K&E Treuhand GmbH: WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION) - NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE by the common noteholder representative

26.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION)
EUR 500,000,000 0.5% Notes 2019/2024
(ISIN DE000A2YNQ58, Common Code 205218076, WKN A2YNQ5)

NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE
by the common noteholder representative

K & E Treuhand GmbH in its capacity as common representative (the "Common Representative") of the holders of the EUR 500,000,000 0.5% notes maturing on 11 September 2024 (ISIN DE000A2YNQ58, Common Code 205218076, WKN A2YNQ5) (the "Noteholders") issued by Wirecard AG in Insolvenz (i.e. in administration), Aschheim (registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under HRB 169227) invites the Noteholders to vote on certain proposed authorizations and instructions to the Common Representative.
The proposals concern:

  1. an authorization and instruction to assert the Noteholders' guarantee claims;
  2. an instruction to contest the claim filed by the issuer of the Wirecard convertible bond;
  3. an instruction to contest certain shareholder claims; and
  4. an authorization to deduct from distributions to Noteholders expenses and an appropriate remuneration.

Please note: In order to participate in the voting, timely registration is required

by 24:00 (CET) on 12 March 2021.

The vote will take place

from 00:00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021

until 24:00 (CET) on 21 March 2021.

The Solicitation Memorandum together with a registration form, voting form, proxy form, and further information is available on www.ketreuhand.com/wirecard and on https://www.wirecard.com/mandatory-capital-market-information/anleihe/.

K & E Treuhand GmbH
c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
Maximilianstr. 11
80539 Munich, Germany
Fax: +49 89 2030 6100
Email: wirecard@ketreuhand.com


26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1171301  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171301&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News K&E Treuhand GmbH: WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION) - NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE by the common noteholder representative DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Insolvency/Bond K&E Treuhand GmbH: WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION) - NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE by the common noteholder representative 26.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für Geschäftsjahr 2020 und Prognose für 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio.
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäische Anlage für Batterieanoden-Material
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth finalisiert INVIMA-Genehmigung für Südamerika
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Rasantes Wachstum durch Brokerage-Geschäft und profitables Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Neues Dienstleistungskonzept für Markenartikler: Social Chain AG gründet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein