K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Insolvency/Bond K&E Treuhand GmbH: WIRECARD AG (IN ADMINISTRATION) - NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE by the common noteholder representative 26.02.2021 / 08:00

NOTICE REGARDING A VOTE WITHOUT MEETING / SOLICITATION TO VOTE

by the common noteholder representative

K & E Treuhand GmbH in its capacity as common representative (the "Common Representative") of the holders of the EUR 500,000,000 0.5% notes maturing on 11 September 2024 (ISIN DE000A2YNQ58, Common Code 205218076, WKN A2YNQ5) (the "Noteholders") issued by Wirecard AG in Insolvenz (i.e. in administration), Aschheim (registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under HRB 169227) invites the Noteholders to vote on certain proposed authorizations and instructions to the Common Representative.

The proposals concern:

an authorization and instruction to assert the Noteholders' guarantee claims; an instruction to contest the claim filed by the issuer of the Wirecard convertible bond; an instruction to contest certain shareholder claims; and an authorization to deduct from distributions to Noteholders expenses and an appropriate remuneration.

Please note : In order to participate in the voting, timely registration is required

by 24:00 (CET) on 12 March 2021.

The vote will take place

from 00:00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021

until 24:00 (CET) on 21 March 2021.

The Solicitation Memorandum together with a registration form, voting form, proxy form, and further information is available on www.ketreuhand.com/wirecard and on https://www.wirecard.com/mandatory-capital-market-information/anleihe/.

K & E Treuhand GmbH

c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP

Maximilianstr. 11

80539 Munich, Germany

Fax: +49 89 2030 6100

Email: wirecard@ketreuhand.com

