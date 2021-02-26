 

Takeda to Divest Four Diabetes Products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, eventually, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of select non-core products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited (“Teijin Pharma”), a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company, for JPY 133.0 billion, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

The portfolio to be divested to Teijin Pharma is comprised of four non-core type 2 diabetes products (Nesina, Liovel, Inisync and Zafatek) sold in Japan, which generated total sales of approximately JPY 30.8 billion in FY2019. While the products included in the asset transfer continue to play important roles in meeting patient needs in the country, they are outside of Takeda’s chosen business areas – Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology, and Neuroscience – core to its global long-term growth strategy.

“Today’s transaction enables us to sharpen our focus in Japan on developing and delivering highly-innovative products within Takeda’s five key business areas,” said Masato Iwasaki, President of Takeda’s Japan Pharma Business Unit. “We look forward to maintaining our seamless collaboration with Teijin Pharma as we continue to manufacture and supply these valued products on their behalf, and to making even greater contributions to our purpose of achieving better health and a brighter future for people in Japan and around the world.”

Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer at Takeda, said, “This announcement builds on the continued execution of Takeda’s operational and financial commitments of optimizing our portfolio for growth and paying down long-term debt, while delivering life-transforming treatments to patients worldwide. With longstanding expertise in type 2 diabetes, we are confident that Teijin Pharma is the right partner to maximize the value of these trusted products and ensure uninterrupted patient access in Japan.”

Takeda intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within FY2021 – FY2023.

Takeda has sustained momentum in its divestiture strategy and has exceeded its $10 billion non-core asset divestiture target. Including this transaction, Takeda has announced 12 deals since January 2019, for a total aggregate value of up to approximately $12.9 billion USD.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda to Divest Four Diabetes Products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to transfer the assets, marketing rights and, eventually, marketing authorization associated with a portfolio of select …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Q2, FY 2021 Results: Mytheresa Continues Strong Growth and Profitability
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Takeda informiert über den aktuellen Stand der klinischen Phase 1/2-Studien mit den COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten von Novavax und Moderna in Japan
24.02.21
BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers Into California
24.02.21
Takeda Provides Updates on Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials of Novavax’ and Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Japan
12.02.21
Takeda’s Maribavir Phase 3 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Superiority to Conventional Antiviral Therapy in Transplant Recipients With Refractory, With or Without Resistance, Cytomegalovirus Infection/Disease
08.02.21
Takeda Q3-Ergebnisse für GJ 2020 zeigen Wachstumsbeschleunigung und anhaltende Belastbarkeit; Management-Richtlinien für das Gesamtjahr GJ 2020 bestätigt, Prognose für freien Cashflow und ausgewiesenen Gewinn je Aktie angehoben
04.02.21
Takeda FY2020 Q3 Results Demonstrate Growth Acceleration and Continued Resilience; Full-Year Management Guidance for FY2020 Confirmed, Forecast Raised for Free Cash Flow and Reported EPS
03.02.21
Data at EAHAD 2021 Highlight Value of Takeda’s Leading Hematology Portfolio in Clinical Settings and Commitment to Patient-Focused Advancements
01.02.21
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
30.01.21
Takeda schließt Verkauf von ausgewählten rezeptfreien und nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Aktiva an Hypera Pharma ab
29.01.21
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Hypera Pharma