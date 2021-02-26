 

AKKA SUPPORTS ALSTOM IN A PIONEERING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF TWO MONORAIL LINES IN CAIRO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is supporting its client Alstom in the pioneering infrastructure project of two new monorail lines in Cairo. The Egyptian capital is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. To improve mobility, two new INNOVIA Monorail 300 lines are being built. According to plans, the 54 km monorail line between East Cairo and the New Administrative Capital and a second 42 km line connecting 6th of October City with Giza are both to begin operations at the end of 2023.

Alstom describes its driverless monorail technology as a game changing mobility solution. The Group already has Monorail systems operating in Las Vegas and São Paolo and will be opening soon in Bangkok. Being part of an international consortium, Alstom’s scope in the Cairo project is to design, supply and install the electrical and mechanical (E&M) equipment for the two monorail lines and provide the overall E&M system integration, project management, test and commissioning for the system.

AKKA is proud to be supporting the Systems Assurance effort in this project. An experienced team of railway experts from Germany and Spain is responsible for the sub-areas Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM), System Safety, Safety Cases, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Noise & Vibrations and Fire Safety. The turnkey project takes AKKA's commitment to the Rail sector to a new level and is an important step towards diversification. As one of Europe's leading technology and R&D service providers in the mobility sector, AKKA contributes with its extensive experience in rail vehicles, signaling systems, trackside equipment and infrastructure.

Ralf Feierabend, Vice President Rail of AKKA BU Germany, explains: "The INNOVIA Monorail lines are one of the most exciting large-scale infrastructure projects for future mobility solutions and we are proud to extend our good partnership with our customer Alstom in this field. Delivering a rail system of this magnitude is highly complex, but we have very experienced colleagues on board who like exactly such challenges. Our specialists will implement system safeguarding and check issues such as electromagnetic compatibility on site."

Ben Lezala, Project Director Cairo Monorails of Alstom, commented: “The two Cairo monorail lines will safely transport millions of citizens in the city every year, so the systems assurance team has an essential role to play in the safety and reliability of the entire system. AKKA’s specialists in systems assurance services will bring critically important skills and processes to the delivery of the project and we are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019. Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKKA SUPPORTS ALSTOM IN A PIONEERING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF TWO MONORAIL LINES IN CAIRO Regulatory News: AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is supporting its client Alstom in the pioneering infrastructure project of two new monorail lines in Cairo. The Egyptian capital is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. To …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Q2, FY 2021 Results: Mytheresa Continues Strong Growth and Profitability
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
AKKA: NEW RESEARCH & INNOVATION PROJECT FOR THE RELIABILITY AND EFFICIENCY OF RAIL TRACTION SYSTEMS
24.02.21
AKKA and Avianor Obtain Together the First Ever EASA STC Certification
16.02.21
AKKA IS COORDINATING THE MOBIDATALAB CONSORTIUM
11.02.21
AKKA Technologies: Non-recurring Costs Relating to the German and French Restructuring Plans
09.02.21
AKKA Transforms Mobility: Creation of the Company SICEF, a New Key Stage in the Development of the Flexmove Project