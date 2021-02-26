 

Šiaulių Bankas Group results for the year 2020

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

  • Šiaulių Bankas Group earned EUR 43.0 million of unaudited net profit in year 2020
  • The assets grew by 21% and exceeded EUR 3 billion
  • The loan portfolio increased by 5% and reached EUR 1.76 billion
  • The Bank became an active and significant participant of mortgage market - the portfolio increased almost 3 times and reached EUR 297 million
  • The deposit portfolio grew by 15% and reached EUR 2.35 billion
  • While overcoming the pandemic challenges, the Group managed to provide all services to customers, offered support solutions to residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19

Overview of the key performance indicators

The Šiaulių Bankas Group earned EUR 43.0 million of the unaudited net profit in year 2020 (EUR 51.5 million in 2019). Operating profit before impairment losses and income tax amounted to EUR 64.8 million, which is by 5% less than in 2019. The net profit for Q4 was EUR 8.8 million, and the operating profit before impairment losses and income tax amounted to EUR 13.5 million.

Net interest income increased by 5% compared to year 2019 and amounted to EUR 75.7 million. Net fee and commission decreased moderately to EUR 16.0 million, which is by 4% less than in year 2019.

There are no signs of significant decrease of credit quality or increase of loan repayment delays noticed, however, taking into account the findings of ECB asset quality review process, the Bank has changed the clients’ credit quality evaluation criteria, which lead to the increase of non-performing exposures in the portfolio to 6.9%. The total amount of impairment losses for Q4 was EUR 2.9 million, and the total provisions for year 2020 amounts to EUR 12.0 million (EUR 8.4 million in 2019). The loans portfolio cost-of-risk (CoR) in year 2020 was 0.6% (0.5% in year 2019).

The cost-to-income ratio was 42.7% at the end of the year (42.5% in year 2019), and the return-on-equity (ROE) was 12.7% (17.6% in year 2019).

The capital and liquidity positions remain sound and the prudential requirements are met with a large reserve – with a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 283%* and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR), not including net profit for the year 2020, of 17.2%*.

Overview of Business Segments

Business and Private Clients Financing

The loan and finance lease portfolio increased by 5% and exceeded EUR 1.76 billion (+1% quarter-on-quarter) at the end of 2020. The new credit agreements signed in 2020 amount to EUR 700 million, which is 22% less than during year 2019.

