Tiziana Life Sciences Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television US on The RedChip Money Report

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA; LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced that an interview with its CEO, Dr Kunwar Shailubhai, will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. local time across the United States and on the Bloomberg Network in Europe on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 6 p.m. local time. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes and on the Bloomberg Network in Europe in 100M homes at 6 p.m. local time on Sundays.



In the exclusive interview, Dr Shailubhai discusses topline data from Tiziana’s COVID-19 trial, its multiple Phase 2 trial launches expected in 2021, and the potential application of Foralumab in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.