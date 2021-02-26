Abcam to Report Interim Results on Monday, March 8, 2021

Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. EST) that same day (details below).

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM) (“ Abcam ” or the “ Company ”), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, will report its Interim Results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2020 at 12.00 p.m. GMT (7.00 a.m. EST) on Monday, March 8, 2021.

To access the webcast, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zejeosdn

To participate in the call, please find details below:

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021 Time: 0900 EST / 1400 GMT Dial-in:







United Kingdom +44 (0) 800 694 1461(Toll Free) / +44 (0) 844 493 6766 (Local) United States +1 866 280 1157 (Toll Free) / +1 646 787 1226 (Local) All other locations +44 (0) 203 009 5709 Conference ID: 7268122

The press release and the live audio webcast will also be available in the investor section of Abcam’s corporate website at corporate.abcam.com/investors/reports-presentations/. An archive will be available after the call at that same address.

For further information, please contact:

Abcam

James Staveley, VP Investor Relations

james.staveley@abcam.com

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

Numis - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Garry Levin / Duncan Monteith / Huw Jeremy

+ 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.