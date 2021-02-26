 

Goodvalley Annual Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 08:04  |  45   |   |   

Goodvalley delivered solid results amid challenging 2020

While the year came off to a good start based on high live pig prices, solid volume growth and strong production efficiency, the global outbreak of COVID-19 put an abrupt end to the positive development. Demand for live pigs and pork products dropped across our markets due to reduced consumption, temporary closures of slaughterhouses and very limited export activities. The significant negative impact on demand and prices was further exacerbated by the effects of an outbreak of African Swine Fever in Germany in the second half of the year where we also saw a sharp increase in feed prices.

“2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges and unusual market conditions, and we are proud to report strong operational performance and solid financial results based on our dedicated employees’ extraordinary discipline and work efforts during a difficult period,” says CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen.


Highlights

• Group revenue decreased by 4% to DKK 1,463 million (2019: DKK 1,526 million), and Adjusted EBITDA came to DKK 316 million (2019: DKK 274 million), corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.6% (2019: 17.9%).

• The Polish segment’s revenue declined to DKK 871 million (2019: DKK 925 million), and Adjusted EBITDA came to DKK 114 million (2019: DKK 112 million)
corresponding to an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1% (2019: 12.1%), realised despite lower pig prices and a drop in the meat to feed ratio as the low pig prices were not reflected in the feed price, which was stable.

• Ukrainian segment revenue came to DKK 461 million (2019: DKK 429 million), and Adjusted EBITDA increased to DKK 161 million (2019: DKK 113 million) corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8% (2019: 26.3%) driven by a significant improvement in our arable production due to a strong focus on crop rotation, despite flooding at the beginning of the year, and a significantly improved pig production efficiency which lifted the number of pigs sold per sow.

• Revenue in the Russian business declined to DKK 131 million (2019: DKK 172 million) due to the lower volume and a decrease in the average sales price, and Adjusted EBITDA fell to DKK 40 million (2019: DKK 49 million) corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5% (2019: 28.5%), primarily caused by the PRRS outbreak, which impacted volumes produced throughout the year and entailed a sharp decline in the number of pigs sold per sow.


Outlook
In 2021, Goodvalley expects to generate revenue of DKK 1,450 - 1,600 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of 230-280 million. The outlook is based on expectations of a relatively stable pig price level compared to the average price in 2020 and good production efficiency.
The outlook for 2021 is based on an average market price for live pigs of DKK 11.30 per kilo slaughter pig (2020 reported: DKK 11.19 per kilo slaughter pig) and a feed price of DKK 1.66 per kilo (2020 reported: DKK 1.65 per kilo) in the pig division and the prevailing economic situation in Goodvalley’s markets. The outlook is furthermore based on exchange rates for the Group’s key currencies remaining at the closing rates in December 2020 for the full year.

 


Further information

Group CFO, Jakob Brasted

+ 45 76 52 20 00

info@goodvalley.com


GOODVALLEY AT A GLANCE

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goodvalley Annual Report 2020 Goodvalley delivered solid results amid challenging 2020 While the year came off to a good start based on high live pig prices, solid volume growth and strong production efficiency, the global outbreak of COVID-19 put an abrupt end to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Goodvalley secures refinancing of senior debt