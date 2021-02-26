Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
Acacia Pharma Group plc
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 26 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 24,500 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to trading on Euronext Brussels ("Admission") to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company’s Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares in issue.
Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 99,713,951 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,713,951.
Contacts
|
Acacia Pharma Group plc
Mike Bolinder, CEO
Gary Gemignani, CFO
+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280
IR@acaciapharma.com
|
International Media
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com
|
US Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1 917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
|
Media in Belgium and the Netherlands
Chris Van Raemdonck
+32 499 58 55 31
chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be
Acacia Pharma Group plc
The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom
Company number 9759376
www.acaciapharma.com
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare