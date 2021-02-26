Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
26 February 2021
Company Announcement number 20/2021
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|1.50%
|27S
|Annuity*
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2053
|1.00%
|22S
|Annuity
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2043
*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.
The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
