 

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

26 February 2021



Opening of new fixed-rate bonds


Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity
1.50% 27S Annuity* 31-08-2023 01-10-2053
1.00% 22S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2043

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.


The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.



The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

