Directorate change
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.02.2021, 08:15 | 36 | 0 |
Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)
26 February 2021
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2021, Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of EMIS Group Plc whose shares are listed on the AIM market. For further information please contact:
Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034
FTI Consulting
Edward Berry – 020 3727 1046
Tom Blackwell – 020 3727 1051
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0