Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

26 February 2021

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2021, Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of EMIS Group Plc whose shares are listed on the AIM market. For further information please contact:

Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations     029 20602034

FTI Consulting
Edward Berry – 020 3727 1046
Tom Blackwell – 020 3727 1051

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


