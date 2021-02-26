 

Bilia expands the number of brands through acquisitions of Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 08:30  |  64   |   |   


Bilia has today concluded an agreement to acquire an authorized Porsche dealer who conducts sales and service operations for Porsche cars at two facilities in southern Sweden, Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg. The acquisition includes the properties where the business is conducted. The agreement is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

The business that is expected to be acquired, Ferdinand Holding AB, with associated operations and two real estate companies, reported for 2020 a turnover of about
SEK 980 M and an operating profit of approximately SEK 60 M. The number of employees is about 40. Current owners, Gustav Lundh, Lars-Bertil Rantzow and Johan Persson, will continue to work in the company and run the business further after the change of ownership. The operation’s capital employed and agreed surplus values amount to about SEK 320 M. The takeover of the two real estate companies is made at a value of about
SEK 130 M. The Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt is estimated to increase, related to the acquisition, by about SEK 450 M. About 10 per cent of the purchase price will consist of own Bilia shares which will be valued to the average share price on Nasdaq ten days before paying the purchase price. Bilia currently holds 4,481,210 own shares. Bilia is expecting to take over the operations on 3 May 2021.

Per Avander, Bilia’s Managing Director and CEO, comments:
”I’m very happy to see Bilia in the future cooperate with the brand Porsche. Together with Porsche Sweden we will continue their successful growth journey and see opportunities for future expansion. We are already jointly evaluating further concrete business potential in the local area. We and Porsche Sweden have a consensus on the importance of a high customer satisfaction and professional advice on current and future sales. Furthermore, we are both happy and grateful that the current owners will continue to work with us at Bilia and share their experience and knowledge concerning Porsche. Thanks to this acquisition, in the future Bilia can offer customers an additional car brand in southern Sweden.”

Gustav Lundh, Managing Director and current owner, comments:
”We are proud and happy to have Bilia as new owner, as they attach great importance to both staff and customer satisfaction and is a company that shares our important core values. Bilia has great experience in the corporate market and has shown good results concerning the increasingly growing and important service market business, where our two Porsche Centers will have great benefit from Bilia’s experience and knowledge. We three owners will of course remain in the same roles in the company and will together with our employees and customers further develop the Porsche business in Skåne to the next level, and with Bilia’s support we have the best conditions to succeed!

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bilia expands the number of brands through acquisitions of Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg Bilia has today concluded an agreement to acquire an authorized Porsche dealer who conducts sales and service operations for Porsche cars at two facilities in southern Sweden, Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg. The acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
The proposal by the Nomination Committee for election of the Board of Directors of Bilia AB
11.02.21
Full-Year Report 1 Jan. – 31 Dec. 2020
27.01.21
Press and analyst meeting