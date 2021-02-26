Bilia expands the number of brands through acquisitions of Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg





Bilia has today concluded an agreement to acquire an authorized Porsche dealer who conducts sales and service operations for Porsche cars at two facilities in southern Sweden, Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg. The acquisition includes the properties where the business is conducted. The agreement is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

The business that is expected to be acquired, Ferdinand Holding AB, with associated operations and two real estate companies, reported for 2020 a turnover of about

SEK 980 M and an operating profit of approximately SEK 60 M. The number of employees is about 40. Current owners, Gustav Lundh, Lars-Bertil Rantzow and Johan Persson, will continue to work in the company and run the business further after the change of ownership. The operation’s capital employed and agreed surplus values amount to about SEK 320 M. The takeover of the two real estate companies is made at a value of about

SEK 130 M. The Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt is estimated to increase, related to the acquisition, by about SEK 450 M. About 10 per cent of the purchase price will consist of own Bilia shares which will be valued to the average share price on Nasdaq ten days before paying the purchase price. Bilia currently holds 4,481,210 own shares. Bilia is expecting to take over the operations on 3 May 2021.