 

Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 08:30  |  65   |   |   

Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer

  • Laurent du Passage’s appointment is effective as of March 1st
  • Laurent du Passage succeeds Christelle Villadary, who will remain with Quadient until March 31st to ensure the transition

Paris, 26 February, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces the appointment, as of March 1st, of Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer. Laurent du Passage has been with Quadient since 2014, having held several positions, including that of Chief Financial Officer of Quadient’s Customer Experience Management business and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Most recently, Laurent du Passage was Quadient’s VP Controller.

Laurent du Passage is taking over from Christelle Villadary, who made the decision to give a new direction to her career. Christelle Villadary will however stay with the Company until March 31st to ensure a smooth transition with Laurent du Passage in his new capacity as CFO.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Laurent to this new role. His in-depth knowledge of the Company, his current position as VP Controller, as well as his strong corporate and financial background made him a natural choice as Christelle’s successor. On behalf of Quadient, I would like to thank Christelle for her strong commitment and valuable contribution since her arrival. I wish her every success in her future career.”

Biography

Laurent du Passage joined Quadient in 2014 as Corporate Development Director of the Customer Experience Management business unit, before becoming Chief Financial Officer of that same unit. He was appointed Chief of Staff to Quadient’s CEO in 2019, then Quadient’s VP Controller in 2020. Before joining Quadient, Laurent du Passage spent 3 years with L.E.K. Consulting where he was providing strategic consulting for corporate and private equity funds. Laurent began his career in 2009 at Areva’s engineering business unit as analyst, working for the COO. Laurent du Passage is a French citizen and is a graduate from Ecole Centrale Paris and Université Paris-Dauphine. He also holds a Master of Science from Cambridge University.

***

About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer Laurent du Passage’s appointment is effective as of March 1st Laurent du Passage succeeds Christelle Villadary, who will remain with Quadient until March 31st to ensure the transition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Quadient Moves Up Three Places in the 2020 Gaïa Research Ranking
11.02.21
Quadient S.A: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
11.02.21
CSR: Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the French Diversity Charter
08.02.21
Quadient exercises its residual maturity par call for its bond maturing in June 2021
04.02.21
Quadient Announces Release of Version 1.2 of Cloud-based Platform Quadient Impress
27.01.21
Quadient’s Recent Acquisition, YayPay, Receives Leadership Recognition From IDC