DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET 26.02.2021 / 08:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET

Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020.

Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest, and Paul Echt, CFO, will present the report for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the full year 2020 on Friday, February 26 at 11.30 CET. The presentation is in English and will also be available as an on-demand presentation on the website at www.mgi.group.

Link to follow the presentation LIVE

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q4-2020

Phone number you can call from

Sweden +46851999383

United Kingdom +443333009274

USA +18338230587

Germany +4969222239167

The Year End Report 2020 is available on the company's website mgi.group.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

+49 40 411 885206

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group

www.mgi.group

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

Phone: +46707472741

Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Mail: mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired well over 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company also has a bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Media and Games Invest plc St. Christopher Street 168 VLT 1467 Valletta Malta Phone: +356 21 22 7553 Fax: +356 21 22 7667 E-mail: info@mgi.group Internet: www.mgi.group ISIN: MT0000580101 WKN: A1JGT0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE EQS News ID: 1171392

End of News DGAP News Service

1171392 26.02.2021