 

Terranet Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights, Outlines New Milestones for the Year Ahead in 2021

Lund, Sweden, February 26, 2021 Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow,  today reported financial results for the conclusion of its fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, 2020. 

Corporate highlights from the fiscal year January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020, and recent weeks: 

  • Terranet announced on January 15, 2020 the convertible loan signed in January of 2019 was paid in full. 
  • Göran Jansonan, engineer from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Executive Board Member at The International Bateson Institute, was named Terranet’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. 
  • Terranet received a 31,000 EUR purchase order from Mercedes-Benz after its continuation of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both Terranet and Mercedes-Benz to prototype demonstration, product development and industrialization of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS and anti-collision solutions).
  • Mangold Fondkommission published a new analysis of Terranet and set a buy recommendation and a 12-month forward target price of SEK 2.50   
  • Terranet secured a partnership with a leading Swedish-Finnish consulting and engineering firm, AFRY (previously ÅF).The signed LOI cements Terranet’s and AFRY’s long-standing partnership, with the specific mandate of promoting advanced engineering services within 3D motion perception, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. 
  • Johan Wångblad joined Terranet as CFO after spending over two decades at Volvo Car Group, which included positions in Research and Development and leading finance and accounting positions.
  • On February 25, 2021, Terranet successfully presented alongside Mercedes-Benz at Startup Autobahn, an annual tech event powered by Plug & Play, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Bosch to provide an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading corporations.    

Fiscal results from the fiscal year January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Revenue amounted to SEK 847 thousand (824) Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK -31,662 thousand (-42,194) Profit/loss for the year amounted to SEK -34,893 thousand (-46,676) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -30,387 thousand (-35,171) Diluted and undiluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.27 thousand (-1.67) The preferential rights issue and offset issues were registered in July. The preferential rights issue raised MSEK 35.1 in liquid assets for the company after issue cost The Board proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2020 financial year. 

