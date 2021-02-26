 

MoEngage Empowers Brands by Fueling Decisions for Engagements with Insights-Led Customer Journeys

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.02.2021   

New Product Updates Include Intelligent Path Optimizer in Flows, Enhanced Multi-channel Personalization and Engagement, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced several new product updates to fuel brands' growth at its quarterly customer connect event, MoEngage NEXT.

MoEngage's new offerings empower marketers and product owners to easily create insights-led customer journeys with richer insights, enhanced personalization, and simplified measurement across channels with more flexibility.

Q1 2021 updates include:

  • New easy-to-use, intuitive user interface - MoEngage fully revamped its UI to offer a better experience to marketers and product managers to segment, engage, and personalize journeys. "As our product capabilities continue to expand, we want to ensure our end user experience is simplified for our customers' use cases," said Ajay Kothapalli, Head of Product Design at MoEngage. "Our new design is minimal, yet contextual, and consistent across the platform."
  • Smarter orchestration for insights-led customer journeys, powered by AI. MoEngage has made it easier for customers to analyze and optimize their customer journeys by adding new Intelligent Path Optimizer and A/B testing capabilities within Flows. Customers can now test up to twenty unique user journeys within a single Flow, while letting our AI engine SHERPA automatically decide the best performing journey for audiences so customers can easily optimize their campaign and journey performance.
  • Enhanced multi-channel personalization and engagement across the customer lifecycle. The 21st century consumer expects a seamless, personalized, and connected experience across channels. To help marketers create multi-channel journeys across touchpoints, MoEngage has released two new engagement channels within Flows - Onsite Messaging and Mobile in-app. Additionally, MoEngage has incorporated 'Facebook Audience' in which marketers can sync their users' Facebook activity in real-time to MoEngage and seamlessly craft personalized engagement strategies.
  • Simplified, cross-channel reporting and measurement. Marketers and product managers can spend less time reporting and more time engaging their audiences. MoEngage's new cross-channel report builder enables teams to build and schedule customized reports on their campaign performance data, avoiding the need to manually build recurring reports or spend endless hours cleansing data. In addition, users can set global control groups to measure strategy effectiveness by comparing the control group users to users who are engaged via marketing campaigns, allowing them to more effectively measure the ROI of the overall strategy.

"Today's consumers demand a consistent, personalized experience across channels, with messages presented in context," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. "Our new product updates will help our customers meet these expectations, while understanding the series of moments that make up each individual's journey so they can create a frictionless and personalized experience just for them."

